Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.