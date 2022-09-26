Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.80

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 32091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

