DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Cut by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 77,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

