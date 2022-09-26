Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

