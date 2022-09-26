Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Up 0% This Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $10.00 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Coin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,999,812,595 coins. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

