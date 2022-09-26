Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 41,300 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 413.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

URBN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. 142,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

