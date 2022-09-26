Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.07% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,352. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $324.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

