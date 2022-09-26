Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

