Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,202 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

CRM stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $146.75. The company had a trading volume of 295,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,730. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

