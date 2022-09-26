Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $593,000 in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.08% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

HBNC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.84. 4,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

