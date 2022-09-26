Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 190,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.81 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

