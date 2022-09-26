Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 13,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. 198,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,633. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

