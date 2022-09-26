Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 20,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $49.16. 914,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,725,500. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

