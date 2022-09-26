Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,315 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,421. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.
SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.76.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
