Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,315 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,421. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.76.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.