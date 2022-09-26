Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 167.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 338,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. 221,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,928. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.