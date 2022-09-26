Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.03

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 70374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,073 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

