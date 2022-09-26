Electrify.Asia Hits Market Cap of $496,875.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $496,875.00 and $34,598.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.