Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.79. The company had a trading volume of 173,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

