Ellevest Inc. Acquires 47,965 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

BATS IEFA traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,120,013 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

