Ellevest Inc. Acquires 5,680 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,522,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.59. 15,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

