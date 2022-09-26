Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 241.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $3,085,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $64.15.
