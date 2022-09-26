Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $1,799,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 41.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $227.74. The company had a trading volume of 154,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,864. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

