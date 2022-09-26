Ellevest Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,746. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

