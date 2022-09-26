Ellevest Inc. Sells 182 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.92 on Monday, hitting $313.94. 23,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

