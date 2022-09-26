Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 90.6% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.27. 26,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,151. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.