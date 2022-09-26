Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $734,255.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $734,255.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00075134 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000100 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

