ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGGY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

ENGGY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.3814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%.

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

