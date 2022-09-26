Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms have commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.96 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

