Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENGIY. Barclays increased their target price on Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Engie Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

