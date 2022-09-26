Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $181.66

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $181.66 and last traded at $181.71, with a volume of 1316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.42.

Enstar Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

