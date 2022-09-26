Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Cap of $40.00 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $19.32 or 0.00102396 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00147856 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,211 coins. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

