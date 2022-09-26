EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.96 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $439,667.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,879.50 or 0.99989465 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005735 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065727 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. Telegram | Instagram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

