Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 57,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,204,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.92 million, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

