Essex Savings Bank Has $380,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 109,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

