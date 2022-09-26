Essex Savings Bank Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VEA traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

