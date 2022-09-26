Essex Savings Bank Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,800,000 after buying an additional 82,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. 134,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.