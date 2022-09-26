Essex Savings Bank Purchases 51 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.0 %

APD traded down $4.66 on Monday, hitting $232.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.