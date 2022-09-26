Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.27. 29,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.89 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.