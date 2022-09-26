Essex Savings Bank Sells 119 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.58 on Monday, hitting $466.10. 66,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.00 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

