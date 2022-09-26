Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,508 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,511,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JMST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

