Essex Savings Bank Sells 700 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 264,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.50. 885,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

