Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $28.22 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.22 or 0.00149449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,881.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021729 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00280178 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00748144 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00603522 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00604329 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 134,564,227 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.