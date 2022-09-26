EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,303.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $11,415.58 and approximately $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00261945 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

