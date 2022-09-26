Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Up 6.8%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.00. 10,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,014,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Everbridge Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everbridge by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Everbridge by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

