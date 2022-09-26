EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

EverQuote stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.23. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,234. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EverQuote by 1,308.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $20,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in EverQuote by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

