Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 15600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$9.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.