FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.81. 5,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,812. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,207 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

