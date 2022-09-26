Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 900 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,875.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 662,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 628,695 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 853.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 400.0% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.46. 664,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,133,852. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

