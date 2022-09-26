Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 163 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $584.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,627. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $671.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.90.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.