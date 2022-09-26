Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.83. 23,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,820. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $373.58 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.67 and a 200 day moving average of $470.97.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

